Styling an H1 with multiple colors

Ray.H: Ray.H: I use Inkscape to draw plans with so I pretty familiar with it.

But I use templates that I created that has everything set in inches instead of pixels. That way my plans are drawn to scale, 1" = 1’ I use the resize page function too. It took a long time just to learn what I needed it to do and I don’t even know half of what it can do.

I am usually a big fan of open-source, but my experience with Gimp and Inkscape is that the tutorials and reference material suck big time, and so when I am ready to learn design, I’ll likely pony up and get the Adobe suite, because at least I know there is lots of support for their products. (Then maybe after I learn the concepts like “paths”, I could use Inkscape?)

Ray.H: Ray.H: UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: When I Preview that new file I see a white background. So it worked for you right?

If I go in and manually change the SVG code, yes, I get the background color to appear.

If I follow your advice on how to change the background color IN Inkscape, it appears to change, but after opening up the modified/new file, I do NOT see the background color.

And, if I try and modify thinks like Font, Size, Dimensions in the SVG file, none of those changes take, thus I still have part of my text H1 sticking out from beneath my SVG.

Lastly, I am trying to get you a sample, but in my sample HTML, the SVG is covering the background text which means I have to troubleshoot to break things so you can help me fix them?!

(Since you do wood-working for a living, it’s like “new construction” versus “remodeling” - i simple can’t just send over one HTML file though i would like to, and once I start digging around in multiple files, it’s a real challenge to get you what you need - just the fact of a legacy website and a very complicated website.