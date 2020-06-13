Styling an H1 with multiple colors

I was able to find another video on YouTube that was a little more detailed - although nothing to write home about!
It seems the reason I wasn’t able to preview my SVG is because I didn’t shrink-wrap the page size to the text, and also maybe because I saved things as an Inkscape SVG versus a regular one. (Not entirely sure what was going on.)
Anyways, I made a small step forward, but now have a new problem…
From my very limited understanding, the SVG I created just includes instructions on drawing the letters, and nothing else. So the problem is that my SVG has a transparent background, and my H1 is bleeding through…
Because I am using an image replacement technique listed in the link you gave me above, how can I fix things so I get the results that i want?
In addition to tweaking the code, like can hopefully be done with your help, do you happen to know how to add a white background in Inkscape?
It seems like you have to understand concepts like “paths” and "layers’ and “vectors” and “channels” and a bunch of other things to work in applications like Adobe Illustrator or Inkscape, and that is above my head for the time being!
I am usually a big fan of open-source, but my experience with Gimp and Inkscape is that the tutorials and reference material suck big time, and so when I am ready to learn design, I’ll likely pony up and get the Adobe suite, because at least I know there is lots of support for their products. (Then maybe after I learn the concepts like “paths”, I could use Inkscape?)
If I go in and manually change the SVG code, yes, I get the background color to appear.
If I follow your advice on how to change the background color IN Inkscape, it appears to change, but after opening up the modified/new file, I do NOT see the background color.
And, if I try and modify thinks like Font, Size, Dimensions in the SVG file, none of those changes take, thus I still have part of my text H1 sticking out from beneath my SVG.
Lastly, I am trying to get you a sample, but in my sample HTML, the SVG is covering the background text which means I have to troubleshoot to break things so you can help me fix them?!
(Since you do wood-working for a living, it’s like “new construction” versus “remodeling” - i simple can’t just send over one HTML file though i would like to, and once I start digging around in multiple files, it’s a real challenge to get you what you need - just the fact of a legacy website and a very complicated website.