Styling an H1 with multiple colors

Maybe that is my best option for now, since I don’t know Javascript?
Also, so I don’t get a blurry word, would it be possible to make the word an SVG and then have the H1 in the background so I get the best of both worlds?
So I was able to just use an image of my colored logo, with an H1 in the background. And while I didn’t need the link you provided, it is still a good reference for the future!
I also watched some video last night and I attempted to make a text SVG of the company name.
So now I have an SVG file named “mycompany.svg”, but I’m unsure of how I might be able to use that for my H1 instead of relying on showing a blurry image?
When I try and preview the svg nothing comes up. And if I open the file in a code editor, then I see a bunch of XML looking code.
So how could I use the SVG for the H1 so I have a colorful company name, but also something that Google will see as a single word as far as SEO goes?
You use the svg AS the image src.
When I adjust my code to this I don’t see the image appear…
h1 span{
position: absolute;
background: url('/images/mylogo.svg') no-repeat;
margin: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
And in addition to there maybe being a problem with my code, how do I check to see if I created the SVG properly? (I used Inkscape, but not having any experience with that tool, who knows if I did things correctly!)
Are you sure the location is correct and the file is actually there? I’ve done both, so I’ve got to ask.
Did you try accessing the logo directly and ensure it displays?
This new SVG file (“mylogo2.svg”) is right next to my original logo image (“mylogo…png”), so yes, I see it.
Well, that was my 2nd question to you.
I have this on a Mac, and when I do cmd+O the text editor “Atom” opens and I see what looks like an XML file.
If I try and preview it in Finder pressing the spacebar, then I just get a blank white window that opens.
Never having worked with SVGs before, I’m not sure what to expect.
I mean you would assume that you can preview an SVG just like a JPEG or PNG, but since it is really a file full of code, maybe the Preview applicationdoesn’t recognize it?
Or, maybe I screwed up creating the SVG?
Which, on a side note, can you recommend any online tutorials or better a YouTube video that would teach someone who doesn’t know how to use Inkscape how to create a simple text logo that is an SVG?
Usually you can preview an SVG in your browser.
I will not go into depth to defend the TLA usage because Jason cannot reply… but I get the general impression that all scripts are incorrect unless it is done the Jason way including adding his own script which fails W3.org validation services because they are also wrong. Jason tends to be rigid in his views and will not deviate
I was able to find another video on YouTube that was a little more detailed - although nothing to write home about!
It seems the reason I wasn’t able to preview my SVG is because I didn’t shrink-wrap the page size to the text, and also maybe because I saved things as an Inkscape SVG versus a regular one. (Not entirely sure what was going on.)
Anyways, I made a small step forward, but now have a new problem…
From my very limited understanding, the SVG I created just includes instructions on drawing the letters, and nothing else. So the problem is that my SVG has a transparent background, and my H1 is bleeding through…
Because I am using an image replacement technique listed in the link you gave me above, how can I fix things so I get the results that i want?
Set the background color on the SVG?
So how would I do that?
Is that something I have to do in Inkscape when creating the SVG?
Or is that something I do after the fact with CSS?
Based on what I could find online, there is no background color on a text SVG, and the only opacity comes from the letters themselves…
Treat it just like you would with any other img.
Yes, you can style some svg elements from the CSS.
If your svg is an external file that your linking to, like a jpg would be, you can do it like this.
<img class="example" src="example.svg">
.example {
background:#eee;
}
If the svg is formatted in your HTML page you can use the fill property as shown in the link above.
More info here too…
Actually I am trying to use an image replacement approach so that I can display a colored company name/logo, but still have the H1 be text so that it gets treated properly for SEO with Google.
Here is a snippet of my CSS - let me know if you need more…
Not sure how to apply your advice above to my code if that will even work?
Also, I didn’t quite follow you…
Is it true what i was reading the other night that you cannot add an opaque background to an SVG that is text only? Or is that not correct?
And if you can add an opaque background, should I be doing that in Inkscape when I created the text SVG, or is it something I should handle after-the-fact using HTML/CSS?
Because my code above is no simply an < img > I’m thinking that the approach needed is different?
Hope that clarifies where I am at.
After catching up on the thread I see you are using an image replacement method. Are you using one from the link to css tricks Dave posted, in post #26?
If so, which method are you using?
Anyway, your right, what I posted will not work when the image is a background image. You will need to edit the svg image your using.
You can embed a
<style> tag directly into the svg to add a background color to the svg element.
Using the code from that link I simply added a bg color to the svg element also.
<svg viewBox="0 0 10 10" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<style>
circle {
fill: gold;
stroke: maroon;
stroke-width: 2px;
}
svg {background:red;}
</style>
<circle cx="5" cy="5" r="4" />
</svg>
Post your image if you have trouble adding a bg color.
Actually, I stumbled across using an image-replacement technique while Googling, and just before @DaveMaxwell was ncie enough to post his link.
In his link, I think it was called the Gilder/Levin approach, which apparently is pretty old, but if it works, oh well?!
So I would open the SVG file using a text editor, and in my case would add in a similar line of code like in your example, then save the SVG file and I should be good to go?
And for future reference, it sounds like I probably could have created things in Inkscape so that there was an opaque white background so when I created the SVG file it was good-to-go, right?
Not sue how to do that, but if editing the file is all it takes, that is probably easier than spending a month trying to become a whiz in Inkscape!
Actually that was the preferred method back in the day, and it was the one I was going to suggest.
That’s it, easy peasy.
Yes
Hi. Well, I opened up my original SVG file, and the contents are much more complicated than the one you posted.
I wasn’t sure where to add your code, so I am just going to attach it here…
In addition to tweaking the code, like can hopefully be done with your help, do you happen to know how to add a white background in Inkscape?
It seems like you have to understand concepts like “paths” and "layers’ and “vectors” and “channels” and a bunch of other things to work in applications like Adobe Illustrator or Inkscape, and that is above my head for the time being!
When you open your svg in a text editor you will see these attributes directly inside the opening svg tag…
<svg
xmlns:dc="http://purl.org/dc/elements/1.1/"
xmlns:cc="http://creativecommons.org/ns#"
xmlns:rdf="http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#"
xmlns:svg="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
version="1.1"
width="179.85156"
height="32.87886"
id="svg2">
I simply added a style attribute with a background-color at the end. Though this is not the same as the embedded CSS I mentioned above it will suffice if all you want to change is the bg color.
<svg
xmlns:dc="http://purl.org/dc/elements/1.1/"
xmlns:cc="http://creativecommons.org/ns#"
xmlns:rdf="http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#"
xmlns:svg="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
version="1.1"
width="179.85156"
height="32.87886"
id="svg2"
style="background-color:#eee;">
Just change the color to #fff for white, I was making sure it was working with the grey color on my white screen.
I’m not exactly sure, but a google search should point you in the right direction. I would think you would have that option in the settings somewhere when you create a new image.
Yeah, I was looking on Google, and apparently there isn’t an easy way to add background color. And the way that I found i couldn’t get to work.
Probably something where I need to learn the basics of Inkscape first.
So I followed you advice above, and got things to work.
I guess my last question, “What is the best way to adjust the size of my new SVG?”
For instance, I arbitrarily used 40pt font when creating things in Inkscape, but when I re-load my web page, I can see a tiny bit of the H1 behind the SVG.
So I guess I need to increase the size of the SVG, but I also need to make sure I don’t mess up the proportion of the height and width.
Now do I have to again go in and modify the XML code inside the SVG to accomplish this, or I am hoping that I can just use CSS to tweak the size so it truly hides my H1 in the background.