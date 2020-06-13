Styling an H1 with multiple colors

@Ray.H,

Sorry for the long thread.

Actually I am trying to use an image replacement approach so that I can display a colored company name/logo, but still have the H1 be text so that it gets treated properly for SEO with Google.

Here is a snippet of my CSS - let me know if you need more…

h1 span{ position: absolute; background: url('/images/mycompany.svg') no-repeat; margin: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Not sure how to apply your advice above to my code if that will even work?

Also, I didn’t quite follow you…

Is it true what i was reading the other night that you cannot add an opaque background to an SVG that is text only? Or is that not correct?

And if you can add an opaque background, should I be doing that in Inkscape when I created the text SVG, or is it something I should handle after-the-fact using HTML/CSS?

Because my code above is no simply an < img > I’m thinking that the approach needed is different?

Hope that clarifies where I am at.

Thanks!