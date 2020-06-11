Styling an H1 with multiple colors

DaveMaxwell: DaveMaxwell: Are you sure the location is correct and the file is actually there? I’ve done both, so I’ve got to ask.

This new SVG file (“mylogo2.svg”) is right next to my original logo image (“mylogo…png”), so yes, I see it.

DaveMaxwell: DaveMaxwell: Did you try accessing the logo directly and ensure it displays?

Well, that was my 2nd question to you.

I have this on a Mac, and when I do cmd+O the text editor “Atom” opens and I see what looks like an XML file.

If I try and preview it in Finder pressing the spacebar, then I just get a blank white window that opens.

Never having worked with SVGs before, I’m not sure what to expect.

I mean you would assume that you can preview an SVG just like a JPEG or PNG, but since it is really a file full of code, maybe the Preview applicationdoesn’t recognize it?

Or, maybe I screwed up creating the SVG?

Which, on a side note, can you recommend any online tutorials or better a YouTube video that would teach someone who doesn’t know how to use Inkscape how to create a simple text logo that is an SVG?

Thanks!