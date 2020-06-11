Styling an H1 with multiple colors

I didn’t originally because it was an include file and not finished.
It appears to be okay checking now.
If your HTML is not correct you can get dinged.
I suppose.
I have validation footer links because it is easier to find a single code violation than let them accumulate.
Sure?
What do you mean?
Well, if you HTML is not semantically correct, like you had…
<h1 class="red">Site</h1><h1 class="green">Point</h1>
…then it could screw up your SEO.
Or I forget the right term, but on an e-commerce site if you didn’t use a canonical link and made it appear that you had duplicate products, that could screw up your SEO too,
So getting your HTML correct does matter to some degree.
Check this ongoing site that has dynamic footer links:
coothead
Yes.
No.
Search Engines would no longer flag to Christmas. They would flag to Christ and mas, two words. While the search engines might return the results (Google, for example sometimes return space and non-space results together), not all of them will return the same results, nor the same weight.
There is no nth-letter css specification, so you’d need to use js to achieve what you want. You could leverage something like this to get the results you’d want: https://jsfiddle.net/amitmonsterme/tnh2mq5q/
Wait, you are saying Google will treat this as two words…
<h1 id="logo"><span class="brandRed">Christ</span><span class="brandGreen">mas</span></h1>
If so, why?
I’m really not ready for Javascript yet.
If it’s not a global style, add a class to the
h1 and replace the `h1 in the selector with the class.
Yes, it will, because search engines don’t strip markup before they look at the content. Because any portion of that is wrapped in the span, it’s no longer a whole word. It will see Christ and mas, not Christmas.
Ugh…
So to appease Google, and still have the coloring I want, my only option is to use Javascript?
The css standard isn’t there except for the first letter, so yes, you’d have to use javascript to work your way around it.
Or I believe there is a way to display an image and then have the H1 be in the background, right?
Sure. It’s an older technique but still usable.
This page shows nine different methods for accomplishing the same goal: https://css-tricks.com/the-image-replacement-museum/
Maybe that is my best option for now, since I don’t know Javascript?
Also, so I don’t get a blurry word, would it be possible to make the word an SVG and then have the H1 in the background so I get the best of both worlds?
So I was able to just use an image of my colored logo, with an H1 in the background. And while I didn’t need the link you provided, it is still a good reference for the future!
I also watched some video last night and I attempted to make a text SVG of the company name.
So now I have an SVG file named “mycompany.svg”, but I’m unsure of how I might be able to use that for my H1 instead of relying on showing a blurry image?
When I try and preview the svg nothing comes up. And if I open the file in a code editor, then I see a bunch of XML looking code.
So how could I use the SVG for the H1 so I have a colorful company name, but also something that Google will see as a single word as far as SEO goes?
Thanks.
You use the svg AS the image src.
When I adjust my code to this I don’t see the image appear…
h1 span{
position: absolute;
background: url('/images/mylogo.svg') no-repeat;
margin: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
And in addition to there maybe being a problem with my code, how do I check to see if I created the SVG properly? (I used Inkscape, but not having any experience with that tool, who knows if I did things correctly!)
Are you sure the location is correct and the file is actually there? I’ve done both, so I’ve got to ask.
Did you try accessing the logo directly and ensure it displays?
This new SVG file (“mylogo2.svg”) is right next to my original logo image (“mylogo…png”), so yes, I see it.
Well, that was my 2nd question to you.
I have this on a Mac, and when I do cmd+O the text editor “Atom” opens and I see what looks like an XML file.
If I try and preview it in Finder pressing the spacebar, then I just get a blank white window that opens.
Never having worked with SVGs before, I’m not sure what to expect.
I mean you would assume that you can preview an SVG just like a JPEG or PNG, but since it is really a file full of code, maybe the Preview applicationdoesn’t recognize it?
Or, maybe I screwed up creating the SVG?
Which, on a side note, can you recommend any online tutorials or better a YouTube video that would teach someone who doesn’t know how to use Inkscape how to create a simple text logo that is an SVG?
Thanks!
Usually you can preview an SVG in your browser.