Hello. I would like to style an H1 that is a single word and make it have multiple colors.

I’m not sure how to do this in a proper HTML/CSS way, and also in a way that won’t mess up SEO.

Here is what I came up with…

<h1 id="logo"><span class="brandRed">Christ</span><span class="brandGreen">mas</span></h1>

How does that look?