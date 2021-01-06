Style table row with TH + TD

@Ray.H,
No.
I want an easy way to make a row of data in the < tbody > to be all bold or a certain text color.
I turned off bold on TH in the TBODY because I don’t normally like that. But now I need an entire row to be bold, i.e. TBODY TH and TBODY TD’s
<tr>
<th>Rain Coat</th>
<td>Child's</td>
<td>Yellow</td>
<td>$39.99</td>
</tr>
If I have this style…
.bold{
font-weight: bold;
}
And I add it like this…
<tr class="bold>
then it only bolds the TD’s in TBODY.
So then I have to do this which is a pain…
<tr class="bold>
<th <tr class="bold>>Rain Coat</th>
<td>Child's</td>
<td>Yellow</td>
<td>$39.99</td>
</tr>