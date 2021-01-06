Style table row with TH + TD

HTML & CSS
#1

Is there an easy way to style a table row which has both a TH and TD’s?

<tr>
	<th>Rain Coat</th>
	<td>Child's</td>
	<td>Yellow</td>
	<td>$39.99</td>
</tr>

If I add a class to TR then it just styles the TD’s.

And it’s a pain to have to add a class to TR and the TH. :frowning:

#2

This seems to cover it with what looks to be a decent example.

#3

@chrisofarabia,

Huh?

There is no example. You gae a link to the MDN manual which says nothing about my OP and which I have already read…

#4

I’m guessing you are wanting to zebra stripe your rows.

In one of your other threads the th had a bg-color set on it. That bg-color would layer on top of the rows bg-color and cause a conflict.

If your wanting zebra stripe remove the bg-color from the th and style the rows with a bg-color.

#5

@Ray.H,

No.

I want an easy way to make a row of data in the < tbody > to be all bold or a certain text color.

I turned off bold on TH in the TBODY because I don’t normally like that. But now I need an entire row to be bold, i.e. TBODY TH and TBODY TD’s

<tr>
	<th>Rain Coat</th>
	<td>Child's</td>
	<td>Yellow</td>
	<td>$39.99</td>
</tr>

If I have this style…

.bold{
     font-weight: bold;
}

And I add it like this…

<tr class="bold>

then it only bolds the TD’s in TBODY.

So then I have to do this which is a pain…

<tr class="bold>
	<th <tr class="bold>>Rain Coat</th>
	<td>Child's</td>
	<td>Yellow</td>
	<td>$39.99</td>
</tr>