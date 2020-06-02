style.marginLeft Not Working on List Element

I’m trying to create an image slider and I need to be able to get the left or right margin of list items in my unordered list but I’m not able to get the needed margins using javascript. To try to achieve this I used document.querySelectorAll(".item")[0].style.marginLeft where .item is the class name given to each list item. While this doesn’t throw an error it gives an empty string.

The other problem I’m having is that although I gave each list item the same left margin value, the first list item has a left margin that is narrower than the rest of the list items. Please see my markup, styles, and script here.