Stupidest thing you did at work

What’s the stupidest thing that you’ve done at work?
I fell on the grill while walking backwards, flipping patties, and burnt the whole arm. Never told a manager. In the end, I got in trouble for not saying anything, but hey, I was fine.
I think back on some of the things I said to customers or senior managers / directors when I was young and wonder how I didn’t get the sack. Most of what I said was correct at the time, but not put very tactfully.