Stumped - how to allow "Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *");"

I have a siteA that only seems to work if I use AJAX to access .PHP files from the same domain.

The AJAX script that works is:

const search = debounce(async (searchTerm) => 
{
    // if the search term is removed, reset the search result
    if (!searchTerm) {
      // reset the search result
      searchResultElem.innerHTML = '';
      return;
    }
 
    try {
      searchResultElem.innerHTML = '';

      // make an API request
      // THIS DOES NOT WORK - MUST BE SAME PAGE AS index.php
      // const url = 'https://domainB.com/AJAX-123.php?q=' + searchTerm;
      // 
      // FireFox Console error:
      // Cross-Origin Request Blocked: 
      // The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource 
      // at https://domainB.com/AJAX-123.php?q=lee%20child. 
      // (Reason: CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ missing).

      const url      = 'AJAX-123.php?q=' + searchTerm;
      const response = await fetch(url);
        if (response.ok) { // if HTTP-status is 200-299
          // get the response body (the method explained below)
          // let json = await response.json();
        } else {
          alert("HTTP-Error: " + response.status);
        }      
      const result   = await response.text();

      // alert(result);
      // console.log(result);
      searchResultElem.innerHTML = result;
    } catch (error) {
      console.log(error);
    }
});

I have searched and read numerous articles but unfortunately still do not understand how to defeat the CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ missing)

Both sites are mine and tried setting .htaccess and PHP header scripts without success :frowning:

Questions:

  1. Do I have to send a JavaScript/AJAX parameter from domainA
  2. Does DomainB need htaccess and/or a PHP header(‘Allow Cross Site Browsing’);
  3. Which error log files are updated, domainA and/or domainB
Nothing needs to change on the requesting side. The request can be made as usual.

The responding site needs to add a CORS header to the response indicating it’s fine when the other domain does a cross-site request to it.

Since this is a browser only thing, I don’t think any error logs get updated since from the server’s perspective nothing went wrong. The browser just doesn’t accept the response without CORS headers, but no server is involved in that decision, so it isn’t logged anywhere.

I would be grateful for an example that I could try.

So here’s my first step.

In your ‘siteB’ (trex goes rawr) PHP code. Top of the script: (Remember, you have to set headers BEFORE ANY OUTPUT. No whitespace, no nothing.)

<?php
header("Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *");
header('Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true');
header('Access-Control-Max-Age: 86400');
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'OPTIONS') {
        if (isset($_SERVER['HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_METHOD']))
            header("Access-Control-Allow-Methods: GET, POST, OPTIONS");
        if (isset($_SERVER['HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_HEADERS']))
            header("Access-Control-Allow-Headers: {$_SERVER['HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_HEADERS']}");    
        exit(0);
}

Save file. Request file manually, and inspect the response using your browser’s Network panel. You should see the header on the response. (If you don’t, your server’s likely playing middleman games…)

Also, obligatory ‘read the spec’ disclaimer against allowing *, but whatever.

