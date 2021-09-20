Stumped - how to allow "Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *");"

I have a siteA that only seems to work if I use AJAX to access .PHP files from the same domain.

The AJAX script that works is:

const search = debounce(async (searchTerm) => { // if the search term is removed, reset the search result if (!searchTerm) { // reset the search result searchResultElem.innerHTML = ''; return; } try { searchResultElem.innerHTML = ''; // make an API request // THIS DOES NOT WORK - MUST BE SAME PAGE AS index.php // const url = 'https://domainB.com/AJAX-123.php?q=' + searchTerm; // // FireFox Console error: // Cross-Origin Request Blocked: // The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource // at https://domainB.com/AJAX-123.php?q=lee%20child. // (Reason: CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ missing). const url = 'AJAX-123.php?q=' + searchTerm; const response = await fetch(url); if (response.ok) { // if HTTP-status is 200-299 // get the response body (the method explained below) // let json = await response.json(); } else { alert("HTTP-Error: " + response.status); } const result = await response.text(); // alert(result); // console.log(result); searchResultElem.innerHTML = result; } catch (error) { console.log(error); } });

I have searched and read numerous articles but unfortunately still do not understand how to defeat the CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ missing)

Both sites are mine and tried setting .htaccess and PHP header scripts without success