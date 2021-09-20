Stumped - how to allow "Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *");"

I have a siteA that only seems to work if I use AJAX to access .PHP files from the same domain.
The AJAX script that works is:
const search = debounce(async (searchTerm) =>
{
// if the search term is removed, reset the search result
if (!searchTerm) {
// reset the search result
searchResultElem.innerHTML = '';
return;
}
try {
searchResultElem.innerHTML = '';
// make an API request
// THIS DOES NOT WORK - MUST BE SAME PAGE AS index.php
// const url = 'https://domainB.com/AJAX-123.php?q=' + searchTerm;
//
// FireFox Console error:
// Cross-Origin Request Blocked:
// The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource
// at https://domainB.com/AJAX-123.php?q=lee%20child.
// (Reason: CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ missing).
const url = 'AJAX-123.php?q=' + searchTerm;
const response = await fetch(url);
if (response.ok) { // if HTTP-status is 200-299
// get the response body (the method explained below)
// let json = await response.json();
} else {
alert("HTTP-Error: " + response.status);
}
const result = await response.text();
// alert(result);
// console.log(result);
searchResultElem.innerHTML = result;
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
}
});
I have searched and read numerous articles but unfortunately still do not understand how to defeat the CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ missing)
Both sites are mine and tried setting .htaccess and PHP header scripts without success
Questions:
- Do I have to send a JavaScript/AJAX parameter from domainA
- Does DomainB need htaccess and/or a PHP header(‘Allow Cross Site Browsing’);
- Which error log files are updated, domainA and/or domainB