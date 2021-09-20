Stumped - how to allow "Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *");"

Server Config
I have a siteA that only seems to work if I use AJAX to access .PHP files from the same domain.

The AJAX script that works is:

const search = debounce(async (searchTerm) => 
{
    // if the search term is removed, reset the search result
    if (!searchTerm) {
      // reset the search result
      searchResultElem.innerHTML = '';
      return;
    }
 
    try {
      searchResultElem.innerHTML = '';

      // make an API request
      // THIS DOES NOT WORK - MUST BE SAME PAGE AS index.php
      // const url = 'https://domainB.com/AJAX-123.php?q=' + searchTerm;
      // 
      // FireFox Console error:
      // Cross-Origin Request Blocked: 
      // The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource 
      // at https://domainB.com/AJAX-123.php?q=lee%20child. 
      // (Reason: CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ missing).

      const url      = 'AJAX-123.php?q=' + searchTerm;
      const response = await fetch(url);
        if (response.ok) { // if HTTP-status is 200-299
          // get the response body (the method explained below)
          // let json = await response.json();
        } else {
          alert("HTTP-Error: " + response.status);
        }      
      const result   = await response.text();

      // alert(result);
      // console.log(result);
      searchResultElem.innerHTML = result;
    } catch (error) {
      console.log(error);
    }
});

I have searched and read numerous articles but unfortunately still do not understand how to defeat the CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ missing)

Both sites are mine and tried setting .htaccess and PHP header scripts without success :frowning:

Questions:

  1. Do I have to send a JavaScript/AJAX parameter from domainA
  2. Does DomainB need htaccess and/or a PHP header(‘Allow Cross Site Browsing’);
  3. Which error log files are updated, domainA and/or domainB