Stuck in a slideshow whats wrong in my code

As far as I remember, changing an image’s opacity doesn’t mean that the image is taken out of the document. So each time you go to select all #slideshow img it is still selecting all images and so is the same set each time. Meaning that lastImage is always the same image and no where are you going to the next image.

I would suggest you first select all images outside of the setInterval function. Then have the code look at each image in turn. Right now you keep selecting all images on each iteration of the timer which is inefficient.

Once you have the collection of images, setup a counter/pointer that will be used to index slideshowImages array. You want something along the following steps…

Set counter to zero to look at first image. Fade that image out and then perhaps just plain hide it. Increment your counter Look at the next image in the list and show that. Then repeat from step 2 until end of list. When you are at the end of the list, set counter back to zero and reshow image.

But again right now you are grabbing all images, including the image you faded out, so lastImage will always be the last image.

I hope you get what I am saying.