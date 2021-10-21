Struggling with Font Awesome 5 Contents

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi,

I am having a hard time figuring out how to use Font Awesome 5 Contents.

  1. Icon not showing up. On this page you’ll see on the top of the screen an icon, on the left of “Contactenos” which is not showing up as I am expecting, I know it is used slightly different than other but with a previous version of Font Awesome 5 it was working but since I upgraded to the latest version 5.15.3 it is not working anymore.

  2. Slow response time To make the Font Awesome 5 Contents working I had, according to some similar issues I read about, to add this

    <script>
        window.FontAwesomeConfig = {
            searchPseudoElements: true
        }
    </script>

in my page. It is working fine but it has a nasty side effect: clicking below on the “Ingreso” link a panel is sliding and clicking on any link “Alumno”, “Profesor” o “Colegio” takes ages (18 seconds !). On this page I remove that script, the Font Awesome are not showing up but on the other the link are available wait faster see https://www.screencast.com/t/J8WYNn6Mz

Any idea why ?

#2

Update: locally I went back to Font Awesome 5.0.10, where I don’t need to use the script and it appears to work fine again: showing the icons as expected and not interfering with sliding panel.

#3

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.