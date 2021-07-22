Struggling with Font Awesome 5 Contents

Hi,

I am having a hard time figuring out how to use Font Awesome 5 Contents.

Icon not showing up. On this page you’ll see on the top of the screen an icon, on the left of “Contactenos” which is not showing up as I am expecting, I know it is used slightly different than other but with a previous version of Font Awesome 5 it was working but since I upgraded to the latest version 5.15.3 it is not working anymore. Slow response time To make the Font Awesome 5 Contents working I had, according to some similar issues I read about, to add this

<script> window.FontAwesomeConfig = { searchPseudoElements: true } </script>

in my page. It is working fine but it has a nasty side effect: clicking below on the “Ingreso” link a panel is sliding and clicking on any link “Alumno”, “Profesor” o “Colegio” takes ages (18 seconds !). On this page I remove that script, the Font Awesome are not showing up but on the other the link are available wait faster see https://www.screencast.com/t/J8WYNn6Mz

Any idea why ?