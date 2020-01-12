Struggling with flex justify-content

gandalf458: gandalf458: Where have I goofed?

The problem is that because you have flex-grow set to a value then there will be no space between. e.g. flex:1 0 25% will make the element at least 25% (space permitting) but if nothing else is in the way it will stretch to the full 100%.

If you use flex:0 0 25%; then the element will stay at 25% unless content forces it wider (unlike width).

The easiest way to have a margin is as you did it with a margin on the middle column. If you want it automatic then you can apply margins to all columns but you would need to offset them a little first and makes it a little harder to understand.

https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/wzNOxr