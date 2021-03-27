Struggling to upload large video files Ajax and PHP

I am trying to connect to Vimeo with the Vimeo API to upload large video files of 500mb avg.

I have a form that captures the video file name then I send this over to the server with AJAX.

I retrieve it like this inside my php script:

$file_with_path = $_FILES['upload_video']['tmp_name'];

If the video file is small I have not problem. Upload is successful. Once the file gets large I get a POST 503 server error and…

PHP Undefined index: upload_video error

It seems for larger files the file name and path value does not transfer over to the php script.

I host with godaddy and my file upload size is 1GB. My max execution time is also set to 600 seconds.

Any ideas why this is happening?