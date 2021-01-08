Structured data indexing with categories

Yes there would be an additional table. One is the master tree structure of pointers for each file. In their given directory. And one is for the file itself. The second additional table is to define the single data in multiple categories. and program the pointers to access them. from their different directory structures. Now what I was trying to figure out is how to link the directory structure. To the access tables. Probably with another index structure that accessed the master index structure of where the files were. that accessed the files.

So 3 structures all calling on eachother

1. Directory structure of navigation

2. Index structure of which files appeared in which navigation

3. And links from the index structure to the file. From multiple places of the index tree, depending where those files appeared in the directory.

Here is the directory tree. Somehow I have to link that to the index tree. which lists the multiple pointers for the single non duplicate files. An index tree for every file. Then access to those trees determined by the categories the directory requests to access. So here is the directory tree…