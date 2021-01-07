Structured data indexing with categories

Here was my master index structure, which stayed the same, but dynamically added pointers at each node. When new data was uploaded to the file system. There would be an instance of the index data structure for each file listing, and the data structures would be organized by which nodes had pointers and sub pointers. parent pointers being accessed first.

This way you could add multiple pointers to each instance of the master data structure. that represented single files. But told the computer what categories they fell into. To organize the database management system.

Any feedback or ideas? I am trying to learn here.