Structured data - inconsistant google

Hi,

I’m just looking at adding structured data to my pages so I’ve created a snippet using the google tool

https://www.google.com/webmasters/markup-helper

I then checked it with the google markup checker https://search.google.com/test/rich-results

And it threw up 2 optional warnings. One for the url for the author and one for the article ‘headline’.

So after a bit of looking I worked out what they were for etc and they are listed on the google dev page

Google Developers Learn About Article Schema Markup | Google Search Central | ... Learn how adding article schema markup to your news articles and blogs can enhance their appearance in Google Search results.

My question though is is it ok to not have those 2 specified as the google tool didn’t bother with them? If not why doesn’t the tool have them (more a question for google I suppose). The google tool adds a variable called ‘name’ but this doesn’t appear on the google dev example. What is this for? https://schema.org/Article says it’s the ‘The name of the item.’ but is that just for identifying it internally or should that also be the same as the heading title of the page?

Thanks