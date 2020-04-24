Structure advice

Hi all.

I recently started a webshop for a vintage store. It has been some time since I last had to do a webshop and I can’t figure out what would be the best approach. My first thought was to use 3 tables:

products, categories and product_categories

I think the first two tables speak for themselves.

Products:

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `products` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `name` varchar(64) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci NOT NULL, `description` longtext COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci, `price` decimal(10,2) NOT NULL, `in_stock` int(11) NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8mb4 COLLATE=utf8mb4_unicode_ci;

and categories:

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `categories` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `name` varchar(64) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8mb4 COLLATE=utf8mb4_unicode_ci;

I wanted to use the third table, product_categories, as a link table between products and categories. This would allow a product to be linked to multiple categories

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `product_categories` ( `category_id` int(11) NOT NULL, `product_id` int(11) NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`category_id`,`product_id`), KEY `IDX_D2B6356B88C5F785` (`category_id`), KEY `IDX_D2B6356B7294869C` (`product_id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8mb4 COLLATE=utf8mb4_unicode_ci;

Only with this setup I ran a little too fast. The owner told me that she didn’t consider it necessary to place a product under multiple categories. However, she would like to see a sub category added to the structure as well. This second wish wasn’t difficult to solve by simply adding an extra field, parent_id to the table categories. Only I can’t figure out how I link the various products to the table categories now that there is also a sub category in the game.

I would really appreciate it if someone could nudge me in the right direction or tell me that it might be better to use a completely different structure to solve this.

Thank you in advance