Structure advice

I recently started a webshop for a vintage store. It has been some time since I last had to do a webshop and I can’t figure out what would be the best approach. My first thought was to use 3 tables:

products, categories and product_categories

I think the first two tables speak for themselves.

Products:

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `products` (
  `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
  `name` varchar(64) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci NOT NULL,
  `description` longtext COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci,
  `price` decimal(10,2) NOT NULL,
  `in_stock` int(11) NOT NULL,
  PRIMARY KEY (`id`)
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8mb4 COLLATE=utf8mb4_unicode_ci;

and categories:

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `categories` (
  `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
  `name` varchar(64) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci NOT NULL,
  PRIMARY KEY (`id`)
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8mb4 COLLATE=utf8mb4_unicode_ci;

I wanted to use the third table, product_categories, as a link table between products and categories. This would allow a product to be linked to multiple categories

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `product_categories` (
  `category_id` int(11) NOT NULL,
  `product_id` int(11) NOT NULL,
  PRIMARY KEY (`category_id`,`product_id`),
  KEY `IDX_D2B6356B88C5F785` (`category_id`),
  KEY `IDX_D2B6356B7294869C` (`product_id`)
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8mb4 COLLATE=utf8mb4_unicode_ci;

Only with this setup I ran a little too fast. The owner told me that she didn’t consider it necessary to place a product under multiple categories. However, she would like to see a sub category added to the structure as well. This second wish wasn’t difficult to solve by simply adding an extra field, parent_id to the table categories. Only I can’t figure out how I link the various products to the table categories now that there is also a sub category in the game.

I would really appreciate it if someone could nudge me in the right direction or tell me that it might be better to use a completely different structure to solve this.

everything looks fine

with parent_id in categories nothing has really changed in how you would relate products to categories, just do it the way you would normally do it, without regard to whether the category is a subcategory or not

the bigger challenge is how to show the category/subcategory-to-product structure wherever is this visible, either on category pages or dropdown menus

Hi @Rudi. Thank you for the fast reply.

Indeed I use the parent_id for the dropdown menus. But do you mean now that I can actually keep using the table product_categories, which I mentioned earlier? Maybe I just think too difficult. Let me give an example:

There is a category of bags. Under this category there are 3 sub categories (Flower bags, Fifties illustrated, Miscellaneous).

INSERT INTO `categories` (`id`, `parent_id`, `name`) VALUES
(1, NULL, 'Tassen'),
(2, 1, 'Flowerbags'),
(3, 1, 'Fifties illustrated'),
(4, 1, 'Miscellaneous'),

Now if I add one or more Flower Bags to the product table how do I link it to id 2 of the category table without an index in the product table.