Strtotime not showing exact time

Please house am using strtotime in php to update my mysql date column that has Datetime as its format, but the out put am getting from the strtotime only shows year, month and day correctly, but the time is left to 12:00:00 instead of giving me the current actual date and time.
If i use echo date(“Y-m-d H:i:s”); it gives me what i want but i do strtotime like this

$today = strtotime('today');
$todays = date("Y-m-d h:i:s", $today);
echo $todays;

i get this in return 2020-09-13 12:00:00
instead of 2020-09-13 20:29:12

Please how can i get the time too using strtotime?, i need to use strtotime as to enjoy this features of +next month, -last week and so on that strtotime makes available

I think, the problem is incorrect timezone. Try to set yours.

https://www.php.net/manual/en/datetimezone.construct.php
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.date-default-timezone-set.php

if i do

$red = date('Y-m-d H:i:s', strtotime("+2 Months"));
echo $red;

I get the real month with exact time, but if i want to get current time the time is not shown

Another one idea - try strtotime('now'); instead of strtotime('today');

And if i do

$red = date('Y-m-d H:i:s', strtotime("Now"));

I will get 2020-09-13 20:40:45 but i know that is Y-m-d H:i:s is being outputted as the strtotime does nothing in getting Now time or current time

I tried it but it seems Y-m-d H:i:s is the one being shown, because even if i remove Now and use meaningless word in the strtotime function i will still get the correct date and time, so it seems the date() is the one working not the strtotime, as the strtotime only works when +1 Day or +1 Week is added to it

Sorry, this works. thanks alot @igor_g

// if i do 
date('Y-m-d H:i:s', strtotime("ujhgh")); 
// i got this 1970-01-01 00:00:00 

// But if i do 
date('Y-m-d H:i:s', strtotime("Now"));
// I got this 2020-09-13 20:51:06

And thats exactly what i wanted, Thanks for coming by @igor_g

Please, using this strtotime how do i delete all columns in database that is past or one day order than current date time in the date column?

If i run

$old = date("Y-m-d H:i:s", strtotime('-1 day'));
delete table list WHERE date = $old

This delete sql may only work if the $old matchs the exact year month day hour minutes seconds in the table which not going to be possible unless you are runing the delete function check every secs, and if a seconds is mixed the row stays there forever.
So i want to know how to run it like this if current date is greater than old date in mysql or php?

And secondly anytime i manually edit the date column in the database which is a datetime data type in sql it becomes adds 0000 at the end which are milliseconds and i don’t want it, how can i stop it, as it makes my table look dirty and odd