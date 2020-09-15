Strtotime not showing exact time

Thanks @m_hutley
You saved me some headaches.
However how can i remove milliseconds from date and time column in mysql anytime i manually edited the column value, it leaves me with extra 4 zeros after secs
You have defined your column with fractional seconds enabled (
DATETIME(4)). Redefine the column as not having fractional seconds (
DATETIME(0)).
(The number, for the record, is the number of points of precision in the fractional seconds. See the manual reference 11.2.6 Fractional Seconds in Time Values
Really, i don’t know how i did it because i didn’t use sql command in creating the table, i used normal add column in phpmyadmin.
Please how do i set it back to zero from the column change interface in phpmyadmin?
Set the “Length/Values” of the DATETIME column to 0.
Am still having the six zeros in my column after i set the length value to 0, if i post date to it using php insert or update it looks Normal like this 2020-09-14 20:25:12
But if i go straight to the mysql myadmin and manually edit any column date in a given row as to change its value i end up with 2020-09-14 20:25:12.000000
If i manually edit the value and set it to 2020-09-14 20:25:12 it will automatically append six zeros to it,because during the manual edit there is a calander field which has milliseconds in it in a slider range which is extreme is zero. But i don’t want to use milliseconds, so why is it appending zeros and is there a way to remove that milliseconds scroll bar from the calander date field that is shown when editing values?
Out of interest, will you be entering data on your live site using phpmyadmin, and displaying it without formatting it? If not, does it matter what the database is storing internally? Just don’t display the decimal part.
It will affect my functions in php, database is not just about storing informations, yes there could be times you want to manually edit a users payment date or some thing which the person don’t have to resend the script via php. So admin helps in doing the adjustment.
Secondly, i pull dates from mysql and i use it in computing other function’s in php.
Now if i bring that data to do something like
If date is greater than 5mins then session expires or terminate a function.
Now my method of archiving this is
I created a function that stripes off - and : and empty space from the returned date and then use date function in this formats
$fromquery = mycustomstrip($result['date']);
$now = date('YmdHis');
$count = $now - $fromquery;
If ($count > 300) {
// say or do something.
If i try such code above from a date with 6 zeros is almost minus one billion from million. Even if you use it in a strtotime function it may behave differently even though am yet to try it.
I see no reason why mysql will force someone to use milliseconds.
Even if you want to insert new data using mysql insert tab in phpmyadmin you will face same 6zeros
That suggests that your
mycustomstrip function is removing the “.” before the extra zeroes as well as the other characters you mentioned. Of course, if you do that, it will fail. But you could change your function so that if there is a decimal point it truncates at that point, rather than changing the value of the string you pass in. Or you could use other ways to achieve the same thing.
I don’t know enough about MySQL to tell you how to alter that.
But if you do that via phpmyadmin, you have no audit trail for the change, and I’d imagine that wouldn’t be a good thing to do from an accounting point of view. If you need to change stuff like that, your admin functions should allow it. Normally, though, you’d cancel (or credit) a payment and then process it for the correct date, rather than just edit it. What if you’ve printed a transaction list prior to the edit? Nothing audits any more if you just edit transactions.
You are very correct, but that’s for accounting i have a log for that, but even in the log canceling and adding new row with a backdated date looks professional but will i still keep record of the cancelled?
Well am not good with auditing and accounting, i just know that there are needs to modify a date column manually .
So i will be very pleased to see other methods i can use.
Like truncating if a dot is found.
If you need to do that, just modify your
mycustomstrip() function. Or do you use that for things other than date/time strings?
I’d suggest that you partner with someone who is, if you’re writing code that stores details about taking payments from people. (ETA - or at least, in the country I’m in, that would be a good thing. It’s difficult to add later, and you need to be able to track stuff easily.)
Have you read up on the various datetime formats here? https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.7/en/datetime.html
Perhaps you could post a screenshot of your table definition from phpmyadmin, perhaps someone can spot the problem.
There is no way i plan running my site alone, but i will add partners once i launch the projects but they are for security reasons not foe auditing as is just a billing circle date not any robust financial business. I will auditing in my next project which is financial service
I just created it for dates from database only, as it helps in quick formatting it
I have already figured out how to fix it but i want to see if i can learn more methods from you, as having multiple ways of handling a problem makes one a better developer.
All i needed to do is to modify mycustomstripe() and add subtr() to cut out first 14characters which are 20200907201012 leaving the . and zeros in the dustbin where they belong.
But then please show me other date formating process i can use for accounting?
From this link you sent i discovered they called it 11.2.7 Fractional Seconds in Time Values but they didn’t specify how to remove it or turn it off.
I can do an alter table sql to see if it can be disabled.
^ If you could do this, it might help people suggest how to solve the problem.
Even if i create just two columns id and date is still the same issue.
Okay apart from my malfunctioned table, can you please show another way that you use in calculating datetime values from database and using it in your php code? I guess strtotime or $time->diff for object oriented programming.
Thou i will only send you a screen shot of just two newly created table with just two columns having same issue
Thats the screen shot, but though i found what my problems are and how to avoid the multiple zeros.
if i use the edit button for the row and edit the row, the date shows normal like 2020-09-03 20:12:03
But if i use the inline editing method as you can see in the picture above where am using the inline editing feature then i will be confronted with the milliseconds range bar which will automatically append a 6zeros to what ever date i put in there.
How ever @droopsnoot thanks for your time but still yarning to know how you would have done your calculation to know if date is greater then 300 secs or one minute as to know what function to call or execute in php