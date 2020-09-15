Strtotime not showing exact time

Please, using this strtotime how do i delete all columns in database that is past or one day order than current date time in the date column?

If i run

$old = date("Y-m-d H:i:s", strtotime('-1 day')); delete table list WHERE date = $old

This delete sql may only work if the $old matchs the exact year month day hour minutes seconds in the table which not going to be possible unless you are runing the delete function check every secs, and if a seconds is mixed the row stays there forever.

So i want to know how to run it like this if current date is greater than old date in mysql or php?