Strtotime not showing exact time

Please house am using strtotime in php to update my mysql date column that has Datetime as its format, but the out put am getting from the strtotime only shows year, month and day correctly, but the time is left to 12:00:00 instead of giving me the current actual date and time.

If i use echo date(“Y-m-d H:i:s”); it gives me what i want but i do strtotime like this

$today = strtotime('today'); $todays = date("Y-m-d h:i:s", $today); echo $todays;

i get this in return 2020-09-13 12:00:00

instead of 2020-09-13 20:29:12

Please how can i get the time too using strtotime?, i need to use strtotime as to enjoy this features of +next month, -last week and so on that strtotime makes available