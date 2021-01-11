Strpos(): needle is not a string or an integer

Also: Do not use

RiversideRocks: RiversideRocks: if (strpos($content, $list) == true)

Unless you are very sure that’s what you want. strpos(“Thing a different deer”,“Thing”) will return 0 - 0 != true , but you found the string.

If you’re looking to see if the strpos found the string or not, explicitly and strictly check for FALSE:

strpos($x,$y) !== FALSE (if trying to say ‘if found’)

Right now your if check says “If the string was in the string and not the beginning of the string.”