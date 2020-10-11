Hello,
I’m working on a PHP discord bot. I have a function that searches an array. When I run the code below, I get these errors:
Warning: strpos(): needle is not a string or an integer
PHP Warning: strpos(): needle is not a string or an integer on line 22
I’m a little bit confused as $message is a string. Any ideas?
$discord->on('ready', function ($discord) {
// We are ready!
// Listen for events here
$discord->on('message', function ($message) {
$list = array(
"join my server"
);
$content = $message["content"];
foreach($list as $lists){
if (strpos($content, $list) == true) {
echo "LOG: User is flagged.";
}
}
});
});