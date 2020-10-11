Strpos(): needle is not a string or an integer

PHP
#1

Hello,

I’m working on a PHP discord bot. I have a function that searches an array. When I run the code below, I get these errors:

Warning: strpos(): needle is not a string or an integer
PHP Warning:  strpos(): needle is not a string or an integer on line 22

I’m a little bit confused as $message is a string. Any ideas?

$discord->on('ready', function ($discord) {
    // We are ready!

    // Listen for events here
    $discord->on('message', function ($message) {
        $list = array(
            "join my server"
        );
        $content = $message["content"];
        foreach($list as $lists){
            if (strpos($content, $list) == true) {
                echo "LOG: User is flagged.";
            }
        }
    });
});
#2

The error is complaining about the strpos() second parameter $list not being a string or integer. I suspect you wanted to use $lists here, not $list?

#3

I had another look at the code and I belive that it is complaining about the variable $message["content"]. I don’t see why this isn’t a string because it is just pulling a value from an array.

#4

Which line is line 22?

#5

If you believe that, then print out the value of gettype ($content) and see what it is.