Hi there,

I am trying to create this effect around a responsive box on my page:



I have seen it is possible to achieve using stripes in CSS, but don’t know how to do this. Plus I don’t know if it is possible to add the stars seem in the example. I’m guessing I will just need to use some absolute positions images?

This is a fiddle and I am trying to place the border on the top right box in green.



Can anyone tell me the best way to do this?

Thanks