Stripe Payment Security

We are currently in the process of building a new website which will offer financial news to a subscriber base.

We are using offshore coders to create the system and to put in place the payment system which they have advised to use Stripe.

The system will be taking monthly payments from subscribers to access our database.

As we have to connect our bank account to Stripe I am concerned about security. We only wish to take payments from users but is there any way the system could be used to take funds from our bank account?

I ask this because I want to make sure the coders can’t put anything in the API to do this or if the website were to be hacked that it is possible to do?

If it is possible to do is there any safeguards that can be used to stop this?