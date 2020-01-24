Strict Standards

joon1: joon1: I am on the way of immigration from the old project to the new project.

Glad to hear that. Sometimes people refuse to get current.

So if you are going to refactor the old app instead of doing a re-write, turn up error reporting full blast in php7 and try and run your code. Php will be more than happy to tell you what is wrong. Also, if you have a good IDE that will also tell you. I know PhpStorm will let you know of all the issues it finds. I would also recommend you run no less that Php 7.3. There have been many changes in the 7.x branch and the early 7 versions are already end of life.

We will be happy to help you with your transition.