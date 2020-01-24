Strict Standards

I am testing the following on PHP Version 5.2.12.
code1
$varText='I Like the boy';
$before=array_shift(explode('ik', $varText));
echo $before;
The code1 above works fine.
However,
code2
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
$varText='I Like the boy';
$before=array_shift(explode('ik', $varText));
echo $before;
The code2 above produces the following
Although I change “ik” to a variable like the code3 below, Strick Standard still produces
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
$varText='I Like the boy';
$delimiter='ik';
$before=array_shift(explode($delimiter, $varText));
echo $before;
How can I make it clear?