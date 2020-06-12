Stretching H1 in Flexbox?

Hello. Still trying to learn Flexbox.
In my original sample I had a mast consisting of a top row that was a Flex item and then a top menu below it that was also a Flex item. The menu stretched across the width of the viewport. (I’m not sure if I understand why.)
So now I need to create a new mast but that just has the top row with an H1, and I want to add a bottom border on it and make it also stretch across the viewport. (Think of it as a simplified mast.)
Well, I cannot figure out how to get my H1 to stretch across the viewport.
Below is some sample code, and I left in the top menu to show you what I did in the previous version, but in this version, that will go away.
I’m sure there is something dumb I’m missing!
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<!-- METADATA -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<!-- TITLE -->
<title>sp_stretch-h1.html</title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
*{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
html, body{
height: 100%;
}
body{
font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1.4;
font-size: 0.9em;
}
p{
padding: 0 0 1rem 0;
}
#pageWrapper{
position: relative;
display: block;
min-height: 100%;
max-width: 1200px;
min-width: 840px;
margin: 0 auto;
}
#pageInner{
position: relative;
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
#mast{
padding: 5px 0 0 0;
}
#mastTopRow{
display: flex;
align-items: baseline;
padding: 0 0 5px 0;
line-height: 1.4;
}
#mastTopRow h1{
font-family: Georgia, Times New Roman, Serif;
font-size: 2rem;
border-bottom: 2px solid #000; /* NEED TO STRETCH FULL-WIDTH */
}
.topMenu{
width: auto;
display: flex;
list-style: none;
}
.topMenu li{
padding: 0.5em 1em 0.4em 1em;
}
.menuAqua{
background-color: #48D1CC; /* Medium Turquoise */
}
.menuAqua_Current{
background-color: #008B8B; /* Dark Cyan */
}
.topMenu li.menuLast{
margin-left: auto;
padding: 0.5em 1.7em 0.4em 1.7em;
background-color: #FFD700; /* Gold */
}
#pageBody{
position: relative;
max-width: 100%;
margin: 30px 0 0 0;
background-color: #EEE;
}
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<div id="pageWrapper">
<div id="pageInner">
<div id="mast">
<div id="mastTopRow">
<h1>My Company</h1>
</div>
<ul class="topMenu menuAqua">
<li class="menuAqua_Current">Home</li>
<li>News</li>
<li>Articles</li>
<li>How-To</li>
<li>Gallery</li>
<li class="menuLast">Store</li>
</ul>
<div id="pageBody">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
P.S. The wrapper and inner classes need to stay because that is how my website is set up - like it or not?!
Thanks.