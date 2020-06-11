Stretching H1 in Flexbox?

Hello. Still trying to learn Flexbox.

In my original sample I had a mast consisting of a top row that was a Flex item and then a top menu below it that was also a Flex item. The menu stretched across the width of the viewport. (I’m not sure if I understand why.)

So now I need to create a new mast but that just has the top row with an H1, and I want to add a bottom border on it and make it also stretch across the viewport. (Think of it as a simplified mast.)

Well, I cannot figure out how to get my H1 to stretch across the viewport.

Below is some sample code, and I left in the top menu to show you what I did in the previous version, but in this version, that will go away.

I’m sure there is something dumb I’m missing!

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* --> <head> <!-- METADATA --> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> <!-- TITLE --> <title>sp_stretch-h1.html</title> <!-- CSS STYLES --> <style media="screen"> *{ margin: 0; padding: 0; } html, body{ height: 100%; } body{ font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif; font-weight: normal; line-height: 1.4; font-size: 0.9em; } p{ padding: 0 0 1rem 0; } #pageWrapper{ position: relative; display: block; min-height: 100%; max-width: 1200px; min-width: 840px; margin: 0 auto; } #pageInner{ position: relative; width: 100%; overflow: hidden; } #mast{ padding: 5px 0 0 0; } #mastTopRow{ display: flex; align-items: baseline; padding: 0 0 5px 0; line-height: 1.4; } #mastTopRow h1{ font-family: Georgia, Times New Roman, Serif; font-size: 2rem; border-bottom: 2px solid #000; /* NEED TO STRETCH FULL-WIDTH */ } .topMenu{ width: auto; display: flex; list-style: none; } .topMenu li{ padding: 0.5em 1em 0.4em 1em; } .menuAqua{ background-color: #48D1CC; /* Medium Turquoise */ } .menuAqua_Current{ background-color: #008B8B; /* Dark Cyan */ } .topMenu li.menuLast{ margin-left: auto; padding: 0.5em 1.7em 0.4em 1.7em; background-color: #FFD700; /* Gold */ } #pageBody{ position: relative; max-width: 100%; margin: 30px 0 0 0; background-color: #EEE; } </style> </head> <!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* --> <body> <div id="pageWrapper"> <div id="pageInner"> <div id="mast"> <div id="mastTopRow"> <h1>My Company</h1> </div> <ul class="topMenu menuAqua"> <li class="menuAqua_Current">Home</li> <li>News</li> <li>Articles</li> <li>How-To</li> <li>Gallery</li> <li class="menuLast">Store</li> </ul> <div id="pageBody"> </div> </div> </div> </body> </html>

P.S. The wrapper and inner classes need to stay because that is how my website is set up - like it or not?!

Thanks.