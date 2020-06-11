Stretching H1 in Flexbox?

Hello. Still trying to learn Flexbox.

In my original sample I had a mast consisting of a top row that was a Flex item and then a top menu below it that was also a Flex item. The menu stretched across the width of the viewport. (I’m not sure if I understand why.)

So now I need to create a new mast but that just has the top row with an H1, and I want to add a bottom border on it and make it also stretch across the viewport. (Think of it as a simplified mast.)

Well, I cannot figure out how to get my H1 to stretch across the viewport.

Below is some sample code, and I left in the top menu to show you what I did in the previous version, but in this version, that will go away.

I’m sure there is something dumb I’m missing! :wonky:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">


<!-- *************************  HTML HEAD  ********************************* -->
<head>
  <!-- METADATA -->
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

  <!-- TITLE -->
  <title>sp_stretch-h1.html</title>

  <!-- CSS STYLES -->
  <style media="screen">
    *{
      margin: 0;
      padding: 0;
    }
    
    html, body{
      height: 100%;
    }
    
    body{
      font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
      font-weight: normal;
      line-height: 1.4;
      font-size: 0.9em;
    }
    
    p{
      padding: 0 0 1rem 0;
    }

    #pageWrapper{
      position: relative;
      display: block;
      min-height: 100%;
      max-width: 1200px;
      min-width: 840px;
      margin: 0 auto;
    }
    
    #pageInner{
      position: relative;
      width: 100%;
      overflow: hidden;
    }
    
    #mast{
      padding: 5px 0 0 0;
    }
    
    #mastTopRow{
      display: flex;
      align-items: baseline;
      padding: 0 0 5px 0;
      line-height: 1.4;
    }
    
    #mastTopRow h1{
      font-family: Georgia, Times New Roman, Serif;      
      font-size: 2rem;
      border-bottom: 2px solid #000;            /* NEED TO STRETCH FULL-WIDTH */
    }

    .topMenu{
      width: auto;
      display: flex;
      list-style: none;
    }

    .topMenu li{
      padding: 0.5em 1em 0.4em 1em;
    }
    
    .menuAqua{
      background-color: #48D1CC;                /* Medium Turquoise */
    }

    .menuAqua_Current{
      background-color: #008B8B;                /* Dark Cyan */
    }
    
    .topMenu li.menuLast{
      margin-left: auto;
      padding: 0.5em 1.7em 0.4em 1.7em;
      background-color: #FFD700;                /* Gold */
    }
    
    #pageBody{
      position: relative;
      max-width: 100%;
      margin: 30px 0 0 0;
      background-color: #EEE;
    }
    
  </style>
</head>

<!-- *************************  HTML BODY  ********************************* -->
<body>
  <div id="pageWrapper">
    
    <div id="pageInner">
      
      <div id="mast">
        <div id="mastTopRow">
          <h1>My Company</h1>
        </div>
        
        <ul class="topMenu menuAqua">
          <li class="menuAqua_Current">Home</li>
          <li>News</li>
          <li>Articles</li>
          <li>How-To</li>
          <li>Gallery</li>
          <li class="menuLast">Store</li>
        </ul>
      
      <div id="pageBody">
      </div>
      
    </div>
    
  </div>
  
</body>
</html>

P.S. The wrapper and inner classes need to stay because that is how my website is set up - like it or not?!

Thanks.