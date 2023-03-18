Strange php results

Hi, Please help! I have a localhost folder, in xampp/htdocs/ which has both a php file (payment.php) and a
html file (sysnav.html). The sysnav file includes a statement,
. The prob is that the file displayed is a previous
html file named payment.html. I have cleared cache, system restore, checked for and deleted any and all
other payment files and kirkplace folders. I still can’t access the current payment.php.
Are there any form action attributes or header redirects that still point to payment.html?
Does pressing Ctrl F5 help to bring up a fresh page?
In what way are you trying to go to payment.php? A link?
Can you go directly to
http://localhost/payment.php Or the correct path to your file?