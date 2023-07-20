Strange Media Query issue

Hi guys,
strange, why this css code is firing even though it did not meet the conditions?
- The below code is a screen shot of chrome inspect.
It works on the browser’s width (in CSS pixels), not the screen width (“resolution”)…
Thank you for the reply. i just adjusted the code to like this. but still this piece is not firing
@media screen and (min-device-width: 1920px) and (max-device-width: 2047px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 1.50){