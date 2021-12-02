Strange CSS related issue

WorldNews: WorldNews: But why should have z-index: 0; on more_box class should have caused it to bleed through

DIV more_info_right which had z-index: 300; ???

When you apply a z-index to a parent (other than auto) then the element immediately becomes ‘atomic’ in the sense that all its children are bound by the z-index of the parent (in your case zero).

That means that any children of that element cannot overlap any elements oustide of this current context that have a z-index of zero or greater (elements of the same z-index will overlap previous elements of the same rank).

If you remove the z-index from the parent (or apply auto as that is the default) then the children are no longer contained by the parents z-index and will overlap other elements assuming the criteria mentioned above is met.

To recap: When you set z-index on a parent (other than auto) all the children become grouped to that parents z-index. You can reorder the stacking of the children within that group but not with anything outside that group.