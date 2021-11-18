Strange button behavior

In an external js file, I have code for these two Go-To-Home buttons.

One for …/index.html and the other for …/…/index.html

Several pages will link to it:

const btnReturnToHome = document.getElementById("returnToHome"); function returnToHome(){ console.log("go to Home"); window.location=("../index.html"); } btnReturnToHome.addEventListener('click', returnToHome);

const btnReturnToHome2 = document.getElementById("returnToHome2"); function returnToHome2(){ console.log("go to Home2"); window.location=("../../index.html"); } btnReturnToHome2.addEventListener('click', returnToHome2);

Is it OK to have the code like this? The buttons, if put on the same html page, will work:

<input id="returnToHome" type="button" value="Home" class="buttonSetup"> <input id="returnToHome2" type="button" value="Home2" class="buttonSetup">

Both of these buttons will work, taking me back.

But if I use only one button, then the remaining button will not work. Nothing happens on click.

When I keep both, but put a style display:none on one, then the other works:

<span style="display:none"><input id="returnToHome" type="button" value="Home" class="buttonSetup"></span> <input id="returnToHome2" type="button" value="Home2" class="buttonSetup">

This display:none workaround is a hack.

What’s the right way to code these in the external file?

Above both of those scripts is a (working) Return-To-Top button script. Not sure if it is the cause of the confusing behavior: