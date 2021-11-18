Strange button behavior

JavaScript
#1

In an external js file, I have code for these two Go-To-Home buttons.
One for …/index.html and the other for …/…/index.html
Several pages will link to it:

const btnReturnToHome = document.getElementById("returnToHome");
function returnToHome(){
	console.log("go to Home");
window.location=("../index.html");
}
btnReturnToHome.addEventListener('click', returnToHome);

const btnReturnToHome2 = document.getElementById("returnToHome2");
function returnToHome2(){
	console.log("go to Home2");
window.location=("../../index.html");
}
btnReturnToHome2.addEventListener('click', returnToHome2);

Is it OK to have the code like this? The buttons, if put on the same html page, will work:

<input id="returnToHome" type="button" value="Home" class="buttonSetup">
<input id="returnToHome2" type="button" value="Home2" class="buttonSetup">

Both of these buttons will work, taking me back.
But if I use only one button, then the remaining button will not work. Nothing happens on click.
When I keep both, but put a style display:none on one, then the other works:

<span style="display:none"><input id="returnToHome" type="button" value="Home" class="buttonSetup"></span>
 <input id="returnToHome2" type="button" value="Home2" class="buttonSetup">

This display:none workaround is a hack.
What’s the right way to code these in the external file?
Above both of those scripts is a (working) Return-To-Top button script. Not sure if it is the cause of the confusing behavior:

const buttons = document.querySelectorAll('.returnToTopC');
function returnToTopC() {
  window.location.assign("#top");
}
buttons.forEach((button) => {
  button.addEventListener('click', returnToTopC);
});
#2

If a button does not exist document.getElementById() will return false. The addEventListener() will then fail.

Use:
if(btnReturnToHome) btnReturnToHome.addEventListener('click', returnToHome);
and
if(btnReturnToHome2) btnReturnToHome2.addEventListener('click', returnToHome2);

1 Like
#3

Like @Archibald says, it’s because the button doesn’t exist. When it hits that line of code, the JavaScript will fail because the object doesn’t exist to add the listener to. Let me guess, you removed btnReturnToHome and tried to use just btnReturnToHome2?

The if (btnReturnToHome) check in the code he provides checks for the existence of an object prior to trying to do something with it.

#4

Isn’t this what <a href="..."> was designed for? What happens if the visitor has JS switched off?

2 Likes