Strange button behavior

In an external js file, I have code for these two Go-To-Home buttons.
One for …/index.html and the other for …/…/index.html
Several pages will link to it:
const btnReturnToHome = document.getElementById("returnToHome");
function returnToHome(){
console.log("go to Home");
window.location=("../index.html");
}
btnReturnToHome.addEventListener('click', returnToHome);
const btnReturnToHome2 = document.getElementById("returnToHome2");
function returnToHome2(){
console.log("go to Home2");
window.location=("../../index.html");
}
btnReturnToHome2.addEventListener('click', returnToHome2);
Is it OK to have the code like this? The buttons, if put on the same html page, will work:
<input id="returnToHome" type="button" value="Home" class="buttonSetup">
<input id="returnToHome2" type="button" value="Home2" class="buttonSetup">
Both of these buttons will work, taking me back.
But if I use only one button, then the remaining button will not work. Nothing happens on click.
When I keep both, but put a style display:none on one, then the other works:
<span style="display:none"><input id="returnToHome" type="button" value="Home" class="buttonSetup"></span>
<input id="returnToHome2" type="button" value="Home2" class="buttonSetup">
This display:none workaround is a hack.
What’s the right way to code these in the external file?
Above both of those scripts is a (working) Return-To-Top button script. Not sure if it is the cause of the confusing behavior:
const buttons = document.querySelectorAll('.returnToTopC');
function returnToTopC() {
window.location.assign("#top");
}
buttons.forEach((button) => {
button.addEventListener('click', returnToTopC);
});