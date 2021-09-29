Stopping tabs with # jumping up the page?

Hi there,
I have the following vertical tabs on my page, but each of the tabs jumps/scrolls up the page when I click on one.
Is there a way to stop this from happening?
This is the codepen:
Thanks!
I’m not seeing a jump in Chrome unless I’m looking at the wrong thing?
Also what makes you think this is a JS question? I didn’t see any JS in the code?
