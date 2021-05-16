Stop rogue backtick from getting rendered

JavaScript
#1

Hello Everyone,

First post here, I hope I’ll be doing everything right.

I managed to get this function to work but there’s an unwanted backtick that gets rendered along with the rest. Could someone help me to get rid of it so the function still works? It’s the one between the colon and the opening <p> tag in the inner .map(). I suspect I’m abusing template literals a bit.

function buildOutput(obj) {
  const marksheet = document.querySelector('.marksheet');

  marksheet.innerHTML =
    `
      <h1>${obj.testName}</h1>
      <h1>${obj.date} – ${obj.class}</h1>
      <h2 class="block">${obj.studentName} – TOTAL: <span class="scores">${obj.totalScore} / ${obj.maxScore}</span></h2>

      ${Object.values(obj.testStructure)
      .map(val =>
        `
            <h3 class="block">PART ${val.partNumber} ${val.taskType} <span class="scores">${val.partScore}</span></h3>

            ${Object.values(val.questions)
          .map(qn =>
            val.partNumber === 4 && val.taskType === 'Key word transformation'
              ? `<p>
                  <span class="qn-number">${qn.questionNumber}</span>
                  <button class="button btn-incorrect">0</button>
                  <button class="button btn-one">1</button>
                  <button class="button btn-two">2</button>
                  <span class="scores">${qn.score === null ? `&#9650` : qn.score}</span>
                    </p>`
              :
              `<p>
                  <span class="qn-number">${qn.questionNumber}</span>
                  <button class="button btn-incorrect">X</button>
                  <button class="button btn-correct">&#10003</button>
                  <span class="scores">${qn.score === null ? `&#9650` : qn.score}</span>
                  </p>`
          )
        }
          `
      )
    }
    `
};
#2

Which framework is being used there?

#3

It’s not,Paul, he’s just using a very large code block in the middle of a template literal that’s using other template literals…

First of all, welcome to Sitepoint Forums, @leventemo. You’ve already learned to put code in codeblocks, which is definitely doing things right! :wink:

I’m not sure it’s proper to return an array from the inner function, tbh… but thats neither here nor there at the moment…

I’ll have to have a play with this to see what it’s doing and why it’s going wrong, but my first instinct is it’s because you’ve put the <backtick><P> on a separate line from the colon…

#4

Okay, so… I ran your code. (https://codepen.io/EtoileLion/pen/xxqOpLP, if you care).
I don’t get errant backticks. What i get are errant commas, which are because you’re returning an array with .map(), which when stringified by default will return a string with commas between elements.

You can eliminate the commas by adding .join("") after the closing ) of the map calls (both of them!) (https://codepen.io/EtoileLion/pen/OJpXzQK); this is you jumping ahead of the stringifier by saying “no i want my array to be a string with no delimiter.”

1 Like
#5

Well, thanks m_hutley and Paul for saving me from hours of head-banging. The commas are gone now, of course. It all says a lot about my eye-sight, as well as my inexperience. I remember the fleeting moment when I thought they might actually be commas but as I was having a hard-enough time with all the nested-type template literals I decided they couldn’t be anything else than backticks.
I’d like to know how the function itself should be built properly but that should go into a different topic/thread I guess. Thanks again,

Levente