Stop rogue backtick from getting rendered

I managed to get this function to work but there’s an unwanted backtick that gets rendered along with the rest. Could someone help me to get rid of it so the function still works? It’s the one between the colon and the opening
<p> tag in the inner
.map(). I suspect I’m abusing template literals a bit.
function buildOutput(obj) {
const marksheet = document.querySelector('.marksheet');
marksheet.innerHTML =
`
<h1>${obj.testName}</h1>
<h1>${obj.date} – ${obj.class}</h1>
<h2 class="block">${obj.studentName} – TOTAL: <span class="scores">${obj.totalScore} / ${obj.maxScore}</span></h2>
${Object.values(obj.testStructure)
.map(val =>
`
<h3 class="block">PART ${val.partNumber} ${val.taskType} <span class="scores">${val.partScore}</span></h3>
${Object.values(val.questions)
.map(qn =>
val.partNumber === 4 && val.taskType === 'Key word transformation'
? `<p>
<span class="qn-number">${qn.questionNumber}</span>
<button class="button btn-incorrect">0</button>
<button class="button btn-one">1</button>
<button class="button btn-two">2</button>
<span class="scores">${qn.score === null ? `▲` : qn.score}</span>
</p>`
:
`<p>
<span class="qn-number">${qn.questionNumber}</span>
<button class="button btn-incorrect">X</button>
<button class="button btn-correct">✓</button>
<span class="scores">${qn.score === null ? `▲` : qn.score}</span>
</p>`
)
}
`
)
}
`
};