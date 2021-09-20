Stop page onload Javascript

I have this chat tool on my website

Problem is that it pops up the chat box when people visit the site

I would like it minimized, so they click on it and enlarge but only if they need help

<script type="text/javascript"> (function () { var options = { facebook: "265656", // Facebook page ID facebook_chat: true, // Facebook customer chat whatsapp: "444646", // WhatsApp number call_to_action: "Chat To Us", // Call to action button_color: "#932C8B", // Color of button position: "right", // Position may be 'right' or 'left' order: "facebook,whatsapp", // Order of buttons }; var proto = document.location.protocol, host = "getbutton.io", url = proto + "//static." + host; var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.async = true; s.src = url + '/widget-send-button/js/init.js'; s.onload = function () { WhWidgetSendButton.init(host, proto, options); }; var x = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; x.parentNode.insertBefore(s, x); })(); </script>

I’m guessing its the onload function

How do I change it