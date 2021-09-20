Stop page onload Javascript

JavaScript
#1

I have this chat tool on my website
Problem is that it pops up the chat box when people visit the site

I would like it minimized, so they click on it and enlarge but only if they need help

<script type="text/javascript">
    (function () {
        var options = {
            facebook: "265656", // Facebook page ID
            facebook_chat: true, // Facebook customer chat
            whatsapp: "444646", // WhatsApp number
            call_to_action: "Chat To Us", // Call to action
            button_color: "#932C8B", // Color of button
            position: "right", // Position may be 'right' or 'left'
            order: "facebook,whatsapp", // Order of buttons
        };
        var proto = document.location.protocol, host = "getbutton.io", url = proto + "//static." + host;
        var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.async = true; s.src = url + '/widget-send-button/js/init.js';
        s.onload = function () { WhWidgetSendButton.init(host, proto, options); };
        var x = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; x.parentNode.insertBefore(s, x);
    })();
</script>

I’m guessing its the onload function
How do I change it

#2

well it appears it doesn’t support that feature out of the box. The problem here is that you are importing someone else’s code through the javascript and supplying it some options. You might be better off asking the getbutton.io people if there is a way to have it launch in minimized mode. There is nothing here that can set it as minimized.

Maybe they will have some undocumented option you can specify in that options object, but you would be better off asking them.