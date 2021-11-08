Stop highlighting of a div element when double-clicking

Which element in the code would I place this on?

user-select: none;

https://jsitor.com/t53KLIx4H

The user-select property is about selecting the text. The value none means it can’t be selected.

It has nothing to do with its display.

Are you talking about :focus?

Perhaps if you explain the issue more clearly we can help.

Css doesn’t have anything to do with double clicking?

There’s text on the front of the YouTube video.

When it is added to here, when I double click on the background, the YouTube screen does not get highlighted.

https://jsitor.com/t53KLIx4H

html,
body {
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  user-select: none;
}

and so, I wanted to know, which div element this should be placed on?

user-select: none;

I was reading this:

How to disable text selection highlighting
https://stackoverflow.com/q/826782

I’m thinking I would do this then?

I added it to the code.

iframe{
  user-select: none;
}
Why not try them one by one and see which works?