Hi there,

I have some div items that I am trying to have appear under each other and so they don’t match the height of other items. I am currently using flex .

This is what I am trying to achieve:

This is a fiddle, but as you can see, the ones with less text in are matching the height of the tallest ones. Also, they are not appearing under each other to fill the space.

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/mk2w5Lye/3/

Can anyone help me achieve this?

Thanks