Stop an div from hiding when clicking page except from close button

Hi there,

I have a link that opens a div full screen and has a close button to hide it. This works fine, but if I click anywhere on the page apart as well as the close button, it closes the div.

This is a fiddle:

(For some reason it is only the buttom half of the page that closes the div in the fiddle, but on the live site, it’s anywhere on the page)

What I am trying to do is only have the close button close the div and not when the user clicks anywhere on the page.

I have tried removing #search from this line, but it doesn’t seem to work.

jQuery(‘#search, #search button.close’).on(‘click keyup’, function(event) {

Any ideas what I need to do?

Thanks!